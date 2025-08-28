PENGASSAN Tasks PTDF on Mitigation Research Against Environmental Degradation

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has asked the management of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) to direct efforts at sponsoring researchers that will help find lasting solutions to some of critical challenges facing the country’s oil and gas industry.

The union’s charge came just as the Fund disclosed the newly completed College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna (CPESK) will be commencing academic activities with 46 post graduate studies in September.

Speaking after an assessment tour of the facilities at the newly completed PTDF College of Petroleum and Energy Studies in Kaduna Tuesday, PENGASSAN president, Festus Osifo, said there no doubt the fund has made impact in the manpower development in the country’s oil and gas sector.

On some of the key areas the PTDF University is expected focus, Osifo said they should carry out researches on areas that are affecting the industry.

“For example, oil theft could be an area of research. Corporate theft in the Niger Delta could be an area of research. We could research on how to mitigate against environmental degradation as it’s happening today in the Niger Delta.

“It could be an area of research. So, when the result comes up, it is easier for industry to adopt them and to implement. That is what is happening all over the world,” he said.

Regarding efforts of PTDF to contribute to specialized manpower training, Osifo said: “For us, this is one institution that has truly lived up to its mandate. This is one institution that has demonstrated that when we decide to devote our hearts and minds to any initiative, we will achieve the target.

“For us, this is the practical demonstration of local content in action.”

The PTDF Executive Secretary Ahmed Galadima Aminu who received the PENGASSAN team at the Energy College said the facilities at the institution is now ready for commencement of academic programme.

He said that over 2,000 applications for post graduate studies were received by the college out of which only 45 were selected to participate in the pilot programme.

“I am pleased to inform you that the CPESK will admit its first cohort of PhD students in September 2025. We have just concluded screening of applications and successful candidates will soon be admitted into the following faculties: Faculty of Computing and Telecommunication Technology Faculty of Earth and Applied Sciences, Faculty of Energy Law and Management Sciences. “

The Executive Secretary said the Fund decided to establish the institution with similar world class standards like ones that Nigerians were being sent in order to save resources.

Speaking on some of the achievements made by the Fund, Aminu said that apart from oversees training for over 15,000 professionals in the oil and gas sector, the PTDF has through research endowment developed about 11 patents targeted at solving industry problems.

He said that many of the products of the PTDF’s oversea scholarship programmes are today occupying various positions in the oil and gas industry in the country.