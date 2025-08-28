  • Thursday, 28th August, 2025

National Judiciary Workers Commend Gov Okpebholo for Release of Withheld Salaries

Nigeria | 2 minutes ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has commended the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for approving the release of withheld salaries owed to judiciary workers in the state, describing the move as a profound demonstration of empathy, fairness, and responsive leadership.
In a letter of appreciation signed by its National President, Marwan Mustapha Adamu, and addressed to the governor, the union said the gesture has brought immense relief to its members while rekindling confidence in the state government’s commitment to workers’ welfare.
“This gesture has not only brought great relief to us but has also rekindled our trust and confidence in your leadership’s commitment to the welfare of staff,” the letter read.
“By addressing this long-standing challenge, you have demonstrated empathy, fairness, and responsiveness, qualities which will continue to inspire greater dedication and productivity in service delivery.”
The National Working Committee (NWC) of JUSUN noted the governor’s intervention reflects a deliberate effort to prioritize the well-being of judiciary workers and restore faith in government institutions.
The union further assured the governor of its loyalty and continued support for his administration’s ideals and reforms.
“We sincerely appreciate your intervention and assure you of our continued support, loyalty, and commitment to the ideals of your office as the Executive Governor of Edo State,” JUSUN affirmed.
The union emphasized that Governor Okpebholo’s action represents not just the settlement of a financial obligation but also a symbolic step towards strengthening industrial harmony and enhancing service delivery in the judiciary

