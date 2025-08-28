  • Wednesday, 27th August, 2025

LG Launches Intelligent Home Entertainment Products

LG Electronics has launched its most advanced and intelligent home entertainment lineup to date, featuring the groundbreaking OLED evo, the innovative QNED, and the much-loved NanoCell TVs.


This trio of cutting-edge technologies marks a bold new chapter in TV evolution uniting cinematic picture quality, AI-driven personalization, and industry-first wireless capabilities.


While each product line is tailored to suit different viewing preferences and lifestyle needs, they all share a single mission: to redefine the future of television through immersive visuals, intelligent sound, and seamless smart home connectivity.


Giving details of the products, General Manager, Media Entertainment Solutions, TV Division, LG Electronics West Africa, Mr. Choongbae Seok, said: “Whether it’s the cinematic mastery of OLED, the bold brilliance of QNED, or the vibrant clarity of NanoCell, LG’s 2025 lineup is designed to reflect the way people live, play, and connect today. We’re not just building televisions; we’re creating personal entertainment ecosystems for every Nigerian home.”

