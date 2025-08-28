Imo State Hosts Ogwumike, Unveils Foundation for Girls

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, recently received Imo-born American basketball player and ESPN host, Chiney Ogwumike, who visited the state to launch her foundation dedicated to empowering the girl-child through sports.



On behalf of the governor, the Deputy Governor, Her Excellency Dr. Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru, warmly welcomed the American superstar to the state, describing her as a shining example of the excellence of Imo women in sports and other sectors.



She reiterated the state government’s commitment to talent hunt and sports development, recalling how the Governor recently hosted the triumphant Super Falcons of Imo State extraction.



The Deputy Governor commended Ms. Ogwumike for her vision to inspire and support young girls in the state, pursuing their dreams through basketball and other sports. She noted that her remarkable gesture aligns with Governor Uzodimma’s broader vision of creating opportunities for youths across Imo State.



In her address, Ms. Ogwumike expressed her commitment to helping young girls in Imo pursue their career in sports, especially, basketball. She credited her Igbo heritage for instilling in her the resilience and drive that propelled her to global success, pledging to use her platform to inspire the next generation of talents.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Obinna Onyeocha and the Commissioner for Youths and Talent Hunt, Hon. Emeka Ukaegbu, praised Ms. Ogwumike for being a true ambassador of Imo State.