Housing Ministry Launches Portal to Track Fraudulent Practices in Real Estate

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has launched a Housing fraud reporting web-based platform aimed at allowing citizens to report incidents of fraud in housing estates.

The platform with the sub-domain name https://reports.fmhud.gov.ng, enables users to submit complaints and share relevant evidence and information on fraudulent practices in the real estate sector in the country, a statement by the Director Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba, said.

In his remarks during the live presentation of the Fraud Detection and Reporting System Web Portal, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, stated that the ministry was guided by the 2012 National Housing Policy to commence firmer regulation of the housing industry.

“The policy mandates the government to establish an efficient administrative, legal and regulatory framework to enforce the control and monitoring of housing delivery, and ensure that all persons who offer professional services in the built environment are properly registered with their professional bodies” he stated.

Other mandates in the policy according to the minister include: strengthening oversight of estate developers through certification and regulation under the authority of the Ministry, as well as moving towards creating a National Housing and Urban Development Regulatory Commission to provide overall coordination of the sector.

“This will mean closer scrutiny of developers, tighter monitoring of real estate practices, and stronger enforcement against fraudulent actors”, he explained.

Dangiwa expressed optimism that the portal will help to achieve the mandate as “It will empower Nigerians to report fraud, track cases, and strengthen transparency in real estate transactions”, he remarked.

While decrying that hardworking citizens have overtime fallen prey to fraudulent practices, sharp operators, and unscrupulous individuals in the real estate industry, Dangiwa stressed that the current administration through the ministry, has taken bold steps to shine a light on the activities of real estate practitioners and to ensure that Nigerians are protected.

“The housing fraud detection and reporting portal provides a credible, safe, and transparent channel for Nigerians to report fraudulent practices, track cases, and help the government take decisive action against culprits,” he stated.

The minister warned that sharp practices will not be tolerated in the housing sector, adding that the ministry will work with professional bodies, law enforcement agencies, and the judiciary to ensure that offenders face the full weight of the law.

“Our goal is simple: a housing sector where Nigerians can invest and own homes with confidence, free from fear of fraud. This is how we will protect our people, restore trust, and move closer to the vision of safe, decent and affordable housing for all,” he said.

In his introductory remarks, Deputy Director and Head, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department, Dr. Marcus Amiolemen, revealed that the Housing Fraud Reporting System was developed in partnership with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He described the platform as a simple, user-friendly online tool that empowers citizens to report incidents of fraud in the real estate sector.

Amiolemen explained that the system gives Nigerians the opportunity to submit complaints and provide vital information on fraudulent practices in the housing industry.

According to him, the ministry will carefully review the reports received on the platform, and work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure that proper investigations and actions are taken.

Earlier in a related development, the Director also spoke about the introduction of Contract Performance and Compliance Project Monitoring System (CPCPMS), noting that the innovative application is designed to strengthen projects’ monitoring and oversight, while improving service delivery to citizens.

He pointed out that the CPCPMS comes with several notable features, including: a real-time dashboard and analytics module for easy visualization of project data; a contractor performance module guided by Key Performance Indicators (KPIs);

Other features, he said, are mobile field reporting that allow staff, engineers, and supervisors to upload photos and progress updates directly from project sites as well as a centralized document repository that provides secure access to contracts’ payment certificates, and Bills of Quantities (BoQs).