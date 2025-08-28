Foundation Empowers 150 Indigent Students With Scholarship on Health Education in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A non governmental organisation, The Ali Ahmad Foundation (TAAF), based in Kwara state has empowered over 150 indigent students of the state with scholarship award on health education as part of efforts to bring health care delivery to the doorsteps of the rural populace in the state.

Speaking in Ilorin during the presentation of letters of admissions to the affected students, the executive director of the foundation, Mr. Sarafadeen AbdulRaheem, said, “the current health challenges facing the people of the state and Nigerians as a whole needs urgent action so as to make life meaningful for the teeming masses of the country”.

He said, “Among the health courses the beneficiaries would be trained includes, environmental Health Technology, Orthopedic and Plaster Cast Technology, Public Health Technology, Dispensing Opticianry Technology and Health Information Management.

Others are, Pharmaceutical Technician, Community Health Extension Worker (CHEW), Public Health Technician and Health Assistant Medical.

AbdulRaheem added that, the foundation has collaborated with one of the frontlines College of Health Technology in the country so as to give the affected beneficiaries a thorough training on the affected courses on the health development.

He opined that, “The scholarships will cover 80 per cent of the tuition fees for qualified recipients across a wide range of fully accredited health-related programs in the college.

He noted that the training would take between six months and one year so as to equip them with the thorough rudiments of health development for the overall benefits of the people of the state.

AbdulRaheem noted that, this bold step taken by the foundation would bring transformative initiative that would bridge the gap between quality education and Nigeria’s increasing healthcare demands.

He also said that, it would also. build meaningful careers in the health sector for the affected beneficiaries and this would bring multiple advantages for the provision of good healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of rural populace of the state.

He emphasised that the Foundation’s Founder and a renowned advocate for education, Prof Ali Ahmad, had reaffirmed his commitment to empowering young individuals through access to health education and quality education to the teeming masses of the state.

“Professor Ali Ahmad fondly called “Ali Dodo” was once a beneficiary of a scholarship and remains dedicated to supporting the less privileged.

“Education transformed the life of our principal, and he desires others to have that same opportunity—particularly in the health sector, where every trained individual can save lives, he said.

“The Ali Ahmad Foundation is dedicated to sustainable development through education and health-oriented interventions, operating under the vision. Education is Health. Health is Wealth. The Future is Now

“TAAF continues to champion equity, opportunity, and human capital development in Nigeria, guided by the belief that When we empower minds with knowledge, we equip hands to heal”, he maintained.

Earlier, the Registrar of the College, Mr. Taiwo Adewale Aderibigbe, applauded the initiative, describing it as a timely intervention in the lives of many families who could not have been able to afford such an opportunity.

He charged the beneficiaries to remain dedicated and diligent, reminding them that education is both a privilege and a responsibility.

In his remarks, the founder of the foundation, Professor Ali Ahmad,

emphasised that education is the greatest legacy one can offer the next generation, and supporting indigent students is a duty he holds them.

He promised that more interventions would follow in other areas such as vocational training, healthcare support, and community empowerment