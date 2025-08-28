Expert: Digitisation Key to Africa’s Sustainable Facilities Management

Co-founder and Executive Director of Sysserve, the company behind Instanta, a physical asset and operations management platform, Mr. Owoeye Johnson, has called on companies to fully embrace intelligent platforms enabling sustainable facility management.



He made the call while delivering a paper at a recent conference organised by International Facility Management Association Global Africa (IFMA Global Africa), designed to bring professionals in that field to connect, learn, and innovate strategies for the industry.



According to Owoeye, the facility management application floated by his organisation has in the past 13 years, helped many organisations across different industries to achieve their digital transformation objectives, helping them at different stages of digitisation, from those just starting to those already running highly matured systems.



Noting that there are five stages of digitisation, with companies operating at different levels, from non-existent to those at the nascent level, he said some were emerging, others running a connected systems, while others operate intelligent systems.



Owoeye shared the Digital Maturity Model developed by Deloitte and McKinsey that he adapted for the facility management industry, revealing that the framework provides tools for organisations to evaluate their level of digital maturity and help build a roadmap to achieving full maturity.



“Companies in the non-existent category have no centralised system for record keeping, but have data silos that are largely in manual formats, in some extreme cases, facility officers in such organisations literally have to travel to the head offices just to obtain a physical signature for vendor payments, work orders or procurements while decision making are generally slow, reactive, and based on guesswork rather than data,” Owoeye said.