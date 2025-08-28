Datari Ladejo: From Lagos to Johannesburg, Double Awards for Under-40 CEO

June was a defining month for Ambassador Datari Ladejo, as she clinched two major honours that cement her place as a leading voice in advocacy, digital innovation, and humanitarian service. From being named Nigeria’s Most Notable Female Advocate in Abuja to joining the ranks of Africa’s Under-40 CEOs in Johannesburg, Ladejo’s recognition reflects a journey of resilience, purpose, and transformative leadership across the continent. Precious Ugwuzor reports

For Datari Ladejo, June was a month to cherish. From Abuja, the Nigerian capital to Johannesburg, the burstling economic capital of South Africa, Datari cleared two awards that situate the work she does and the passion she brings to what she does in context.

In Abuja she was honoured as Nigeria’s Most Notable Female Advocate. The award, conferred by the Nigeria Peace Advocate Network, highlights her remarkable contributions to legal advocacy, digital transformation, and humanitarian leadership—setting her apart as a beacon of inspiration across the African continent.

It was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, attended by high-profile dignitaries and policy influencers.

The second event, hosted by Mayorkings Charity Foundation in South Africa was held to celebrate Africa’s Under-40 CEOs who have distinguished themselves in their various corporations.

Held at Johannesburg’s Sandton Convention Centre from June 26 to June 30 it was the 3rd edition of the prestigious Africa’s Under 40 CEOs Award and Summit.

In the letter announcing Ladejo’s nomination and invitation to the Johannesburg event, Dr Temisan O. Louis, President/Founder, Mayorkings Agency, said the individuals considered for the honour “have demonstrated noteworthy accomplishments in various industries.Their commitment to business growth, development, professional excellence, community service, and philanthropy sets them apart as dynamic contributors to the African business landscape.”

In her speech at the Lagos event, Ambassador Ladejo urged Nigerian and African women to “trust in their ability and vision,” assuring them that with God, success is achievable—even in the most difficult circumstances.

She expressed appreciation to the organisers for acknowledging her commitment to human development and promised to continue upholding integrity, leadership, and service excellence in all her endeavours.

“This recognition affirms that every effort to transform lives matters. I am deeply honoured and remain committed to using every platform I have to champion equity, empowerment, and opportunity, especially for women and youth,” she said.

Speaking with journalists after the award presentation, Ambassador Datari Ladejo shared a profound message of purpose and resilience, stating that “everybody has what he or she is called to do.” She said no matter one’s current path, it is never too late to change direction and pursue a meaningful calling. Drawing from her own journey—transitioning from a successful legal career into the dynamic world of digital innovation and humanitarian service—she encouraged others to remain open to growth and reinvention. Her words serve as a powerful reminder that with vision, courage, and faith, it is possible to redefine one’s story at any stage of life.

With qualifications that span continents, Datari Ladejo’s legal foundation is both rigourous and relevant. She holds an LL.B from the University of Staffordshire, a BL from the Nigerian Law School, and an LL.M in Dispute Resolution in International and Economic Law from the University of London Institute in Paris. These credentials have equipped her to operate confidently at the intersection of international law, economic policy, and social reform.

Her legal work extends far beyond traditional practice. Whether offering regulatory counsel to multinational firms or contributing to global legal think tanks, Ladejo consistently brings clarity and purpose to complex policy issues.

A Fruitful Journey from Law into Digital Innovation

Ambassador Datari Ladejo’s foray into the world of digital innovation was not a sudden shift—it was a deeply personal, purpose-driven journey marked by courage, learning, and transformation. Having established herself firmly within the legal profession, with degrees and distinctions across prestigious institutions in the UK, Nigeria, and France, many expected her to remain on the traditional path of law practice and policy consulting.

But Datari saw something more—an emerging digital world brimming with untapped potential, especially for women and youth across Africa. With clarity of vision and an entrepreneurial spark, she made the bold decision to pivot from conventional law into the fast-evolving digital economy. It was a leap that many would have hesitated to take, but one that she embraced with fierce determination and faith.

Driven by the desire to create solutions, not just arguments, she immersed herself in digital transformation strategies, technology trends, and the powerful intersection between branding, communication, and social impact. She quickly recognised that digital literacy was not just a skill, it was a lifeline for emerging economies and marginalised communities.

Her journey bore fruit in powerful ways. Through the founding of Fernhill Digital Group, she built a consultancy that doesn’t just offer digital services, it reimagines how African businesses can evolve, grow, and compete globally. She didn’t stop there. With Evergreen Curators, she created a platform that fuses creativity with technology to help brands craft meaningful narratives in a saturated world.

But perhaps most impactful was her decision to create Digital Women Africa, a platform born out of her own experience navigating the tech space as a woman. She knew firsthand the barriers, the biases, and the lack of representation. Instead of waiting for the system to change, she began building her own ecosystem, one that trains, mentors, and uplifts African women to become not just participants but leaders in the digital space.

Today, Datari’s digital journey is a flourishing tree with many branches, supporting women entrepreneurs, reshaping business models, and empowering entire communities. What began as a personal pivot has grown into a continental movement, and her story stands as proof that embracing innovation with purpose can turn transitions into triumphs.

Ladejo’s passion for women’s empowerment is perhaps most visible through Digital Women Africa. This platform was built to bridge the digital divide by equipping African women with the tools, mentorship, and leadership skills needed to thrive in the 21st century economy. From digital literacy to entrepreneurial development, the initiative is transforming the trajectory of women across multiple countries.

“Women must move from the margins to the mainstream of innovation,” Ladejo asserted. “Digital Women Africa is more than a platform—it is a movement for generational change.”

In addition to her enterprise and advocacy work, Ladejo plays a vital role in civil society. She serves on the board of The Rebuilding Lives Mission, which provides entrepreneurial and vocational training to underserved Nigerian women and youth. She is also the co-founder of the Advanced Level Youth Empowerment Foundation, an NGO that tackles the twin challenges of educational inequality and youth unemployment through capacity development and innovation.

Internationally, Ladejo stands tall. She is a prominent member of the Women Executives group within the Forbes Agency Council, and currently the only Nigerian woman holding this seat. Through her involvement, she influences global conversations on digital communications, innovation, and female leadership. Her insights have been published on Forbes.com, Business Day, and other influential platforms.

Datari Ladejo’s journey is not without hurdles, but her resilience has turned challenges into stepping stones. Her success story is one of unwavering determination—a story many young Nigerian women now look to for inspiration. Her ability to merge deep legal knowledge with digital acumen and humanitarian commitment places her in a rare class of 21st-century changemakers.

Balancing these responsibilities with her role as a devoted wife and mother of two, Ladejo proves that leadership and family life are not mutually exclusive. Her authenticity, discipline, and faith-infused approach to life continue to inspire a growing community of leaders and learners across Africa.

“Leadership is not about titles,” she said. “It’s about service, impact, and the courage to challenge norms while building bridges.”

With these two awards now etched in her legacy, Datari Ladejo remains focused on scaling her impact, especially in underserved communities and among the next generation of African innovators. She has pledged to continue working in alignment with integrity, transparency, and a deep-rooted love for humanity.

In a world that urgently needs more inclusive and compassionate leadership, Datari Ladejo stands out as a global model of excellence, resilience, and visionary service.

