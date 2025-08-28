Again, FG Raises Passport Application Fees 

Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced upward review of passport application fees.

The cost of obtaining a 32-page passport with a 5-year validity has been raised from N50,000 to N100,000. Also, the 64-page passport with a 10-year validity will now cost N200,000, up from the previous N100,000.

A statement signed by the Service Public Relations officer (ACI) AS Akinlabi, said the new rates will officially take effect from September 1, 2025.

The statement read: “In a bid to uphold the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Passport, the Nigeria Immigration Service hereby announces an upward review of Nigerian Stardard Passport fees, set to take effect on 1st September, 2025.

“The review which only affect Passport Application fees made in Nigeria, now set a new fee thresholds for 32-page with 5-year validity at N100,000 and 64-page with 10-year validity at N200,000.

“Meanwhile, Nigerian Passport Application fees made by Nigerians in diaspora remain unchanged at $150 for 32-page with 5-year validity and $230 for 64-page with 10-year validity.

“The Service reiterates its commitment to balancing quality service delivery with the need to ensure Passport services are accessible to all Nigerians.”