  • Thursday, 28th August, 2025

Afriland Properties Pays Interim Dividend of  N178.6m

Nigeria | 19 seconds ago

Afriland Properties Plc has successfully paid an interim dividend of 13 kobo per share, amounting to N178.6 million, to its shareholders for the half-year ended June 30, 2025.

Speaking on the development, Chairman of the board, Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom, said: “The interim dividend underscores our Board’s confidence in Afriland’s strategy and financial resilience.”

Also commenting, Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Azubike Emodi,  spoke on the company’s commitment to delivering sustainable value to investors.  He said: “This payout demonstrates the effectiveness of our business model and our commitment to consistently turning performance into real value for our shareholders. Beyond financial results, it reflects the impact of developments like Afriland Estate, Karmo in Abuja, where we are redefining modern living through innovative design, and sustainable infrastructure. Projects like this show how we translate vision into developments that not only yield returns for investors but also enrich everyday life for the families and communities we serve.”

According to him, Afriland Estate, Karmo, stands today as one of Abuja’s most exciting residential addresses.

“Strategically located near Jabi and the Central Business District, the estate offers residents the perfect balance of accessibility, comfort, and community living. With its modern homes, green landscapes, secure environment, and inclusive design,” he said.

