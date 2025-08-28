$4.2m COVID-19 Fraud: Osun Govt May Depose Apetu Monarch

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Following the sentencing of the Apetu of Ipetumodu in Osun State, Oba Joseph Oloyede, to more than four years in prison in the United States over an alleged $4.2 million COVID-19 fraud, there are allegations that Governor Ademola Adeleke is set to depose the monarch.

THISDAY also gathered yesterday that the Osun State government had weeks ago said it would only decide the monarch’s fate after his trial in the US.

However, as at the time of this report, Osun state government had not issued any formal statement on the sentence in the United States for $4.2 million COVID-19 fraud, as to neither the Monarch would be deposed or not.

The monarch, 62, was convicted on charges of conspiracy to exploit COVID-19 emergency loan programmes created for struggling businesses.

Oloyede, who holds dual U.S. and Nigerian citizenship and resides in Medina, Ohio, was on August 26 handed 56 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko.

In a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio on Tuesday, the monarch, was also ordered to, “serve three years of supervised release after imprisonment and pay $4,408,543.38 in restitution

“He also forfeited his Medina home on Foote Road, which he had acquired with proceeds of the scheme, and an additional $96,006.89 in fraud proceeds investigators had seized.

“From about April 2020 to February 2022, Oloyede and his co-conspirator, Edward Oluwasanmi, conspired to submit fraudulent applications for loans that were made available through the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act,” the statement read.

In April, the duo pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax fraud charges linked to a pandemic relief scam that siphoned over $4.2 million in federal stimulus funds.

The court was told that Oloyede, who also worked as a tax preparer, “operated five businesses and one nonprofit, while Oluwasanmi owned an additional three business entities.

“Both defendants used their businesses to submit loan applications using false information.

“They obtained approximately $1.2 million in SBA funds for Oluwasanmi’s entities and $1.7 million for Oloyede’s entities,” the statement added.

According to investigators, “Oloyede submitted fraudulent PPP and EIDL applications in the names of some of his clients and their businesses.

“In exchange, Oloyede would receive 15-20% of their loans as the fee, or kickback, for obtaining the loans for them, without reporting this income to the IRS on his own tax returns.”

The funds were then used for personal gain, prosecutors said.

“Investigators learned that the defendant used funds obtained from these loans to acquire land and build a home and purchase a luxury vehicle,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office disclosed.

In all, Oloyede “caused the SBA to approve 38 fraudulent applications, amounting to $4,213,378 in disbursed loans and advances.”