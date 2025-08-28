10th Edition of ‘Pencil Unbroken’ Set to Hold September 21

Ace comedian, Ogechi Nwanevu Cyril, popularly known as Pencil, has announced that the 10th edition of his comedy show, “Pencil Unbroken,” will take place on September 21, 2025, at the prestigious Eko Hotel Convention Center, Lagos.

In a press release, Pencil revealed that this year’s edition will take the event to a whole new level.

“It’s not just about comedy anymore. We’re mixing it up with music, live performances, and a stage setup that will wow the audience. This year’s vibe is different — more like a full experience than just a comedy show,” he said.

He disclosed that award-winning singer Teni will headline the show alongside him.

“Teni is pure energy. She connects with the crowd in a way that’s real and unfiltered, just like comedy does. She’s versatile, loved by everybody, and brings that spark we wanted for this edition. Pairing her music with the comedy lineup felt like the perfect match,” Pencil added.

Reflecting on the journey from the first edition to the upcoming 10th anniversary, Pencil said the driving force has always been the audience.

“It’s their laughter, their reactions, and the way they keep asking for more every year. That’s what keeps me going. From the start, the dream was to create something Nigerians could be proud of, and seeing the support grow each edition has been my biggest motivation,” he said.