Withholding Osun Local Council Allocation Undemocratic, House PDP Caucus Tells FG

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has described the withholding of the local government allocations of Osun State as undemocratic.

The caucus, which noted that the action was undemocratic maintained that the right thing be done, due process be complied with, legal judgments be obeyed, so that Osun and the people of the state would enjoy the benefits of the creation and administration of local governments in the state.

The caucus wondered why President Bola Tinubu, a supposedly democratic person, who encountered a similar situation, heldthe local government funds and local government administration of Osun to ransom.

The caucus made the call at a press conference after its emergency meeting held in Abuja on Monday to support the decision made by the party leadership through its organs at its meetings earlier held in Zamfara State.

The Leader of the Caucus, Hon. Fred Agbedi, said the caucus congratulated Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum, who was confirmed the substantive national chairman of the party, having been in acting capacity for a couple of years.

“Osun State is led by a PDP governor, a successful government and governor who has proved that he’s in touch with his people and is delivering dividends of democracy to the people of Osun State.

“We are surprised that a supposedly democratic person, the president of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who himself encountered a similar situation, is holding the local government funds and local government administration of Osun State to ransom.

“This is undemocratic and as a party caucus in the House of Reps, who are lawmakers, we insist that the right thing be done, due process be complied with, legal judgments be obeyed, so that Osun State and the people of Osun State and the local governments will enjoy the benefits of the creation and administration of local governments in Osun State.

“And so we urge Mr. President to put a stop to this illegality that is going on by seizing the funds of Osun local governments in Nigeria and immediately release the funds to the validly elected administrations across all the local governments in Osun State.”

Agbedi reiterated the call on President Bola Tinubu’s led APC administration to be fair to the people of Osun State and respect a Court judgement on the local government election held in the state.