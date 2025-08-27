River Park Estate Dispute: Court Orders Parties to Maintain Status Quo as Controversial Police Letter Surfaces

An Abuja High Court has ordered parties in the lingering ownership dispute at River Park Estate to maintain the status quo, halting further development activities on the contested land until the substantive issues are resolved.

The ruling, delivered on August 21, 2025, by Justice C. O. Agashieze in Suit No. CV/2902/2025 between Jonah Capital Nigeria Limited and Paulo Homes Nigeria Limited, directed the parties to refrain from interfering with properties in contention, which include Paulo Boulevard and Aazik Homes. The matter was adjourned sine die.

However, the legal battle has taken a new turn after lawyers to Paulo Homes tendered a letter written by Commissioner of Police Akin Fakorede, dated August 7, 2025.

The letter, addressed to the FCT Director of Land Administration and copied to key agencies, instructed that all dealings on River Park Estate be routed exclusively through Paulo Homes.

Legal analysts say this directive contradicts earlier instructions from the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), who had ordered the police to step back from the dispute.

Observers warn that the controversy could undermine investor confidence in Abuja’s real estate sector if left unchecked.