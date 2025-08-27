Ondo Communities Protest Invasion, Seek Aiyedatiwa’s Intervention

Fidelis David in Akure

Indigenes of Ikale communities of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday protested against the alleged invasion of their land and the undue intimidation of their people by private firms.

The protester from communities comprising Ikale community, Ago alaye, and Agrifon claimed that the company’s actions are a clear disregard for their rights and a threat to their livelihoods.

The aggrieved residents gathered at the A1 and A9 areas, carrying placards and banners with inscriptions such as: ‘Enough is Enough’; ‘We say No to Rex intimidation’; ‘Ikale communities say no to Marginalisation’, among others, chanting solidarity songs to press home their demands.

The Youth Leader of the communities, Mr Gabriel Adeyeye, while addressing journalists, urged the company to respect the rights of the genuine indigenes.

Particularly, he claimed that the company’s actions were not only affecting their lives but also undermining the peace and stability of the community.

According to him, “We are here to register our grievances against undue intimidation unleashed on us not only by Rex Forestry Limited but also by Rubber Estate Nigeria Limited.

“For many years, we’ve been intimidated and marginalized by the people of Araromi-Obu, claiming they are the illegal owners of the land,

“We gave them the land, they took us to court, claiming ownership of the land. On May 13, 2019, a reputable Judge then in Ondo State, Justice O. O Akeredolu, delivered a judgment affirming categorically that this land, through historical background, belongs to Ikale.

“Ever since then, we have been trying our best to ensure that we execute the other parties have tried all they could to judgment, not all efforts proved abortive. As we collectively speak now, this land belongs to us, and Ititas come to stay, and now is the time to get back our land.”

He called for the intervention of the state Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, saying: “We want the government to intervene and put an end to the alleged harassment and the intimidation of our people.”

Also, community leaders, Olawale Araromi and Omosebi Ikupuluyi, while expressing displeasure over the companies’ actions, urged the government to wade into the matter before it results in avoidable conflict.