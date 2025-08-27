NSIB Launches Investigation into Abuja-Kaduna Train Derailment

•Tinubu expresses sadness over incident

Deji Elumoye and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) yesterday said that a team had been deployed to the site of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train that derailed, in a bid to gather evidence, engage relevant stakeholders, and commence investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

NSIB noted it was aware of the derailment involving the Kaduna-bound train service which occurred at approximately 11:09 a.m at kilometre 49, between Kubwa and Asham stations.

The Bureau said that current information available indicated that six persons sustained injuries, with no recorded fatalities.

Commenting on the incident, in a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, NSIB, Mrs. Bimbo Oladeji, the Director General of NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., sympathised with all those who sustained injuries.

“The Bureau has deployed investigators to the site to ensure the root cause of this derailment is uncovered,” he added.

Badeh stressed that the investigation will focus on identifying the direct and underlying factors that led to the derailment, with the aim of issuing safety recommendations to prevent a recurrence.

“Our commitment is to ensure safer rail transport for Nigerians through a transparent and independent investigation. The NSIB will provide updates as the investigation progresses,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu, who is on an official visit to Brazil, on Tuesday expressed sadness over the Abuja-Kaduna train that derailed earlier in the day.

The President, on his verified X handle, @PBAT, added that he had been briefed about the incident and expected to be updated from time to time.

“Even while in Brazil, I have received reports of today’s Abuja–Kaduna train derailment. I am deeply saddened by this incident. My heartfelt prayers are with the injured, their families, and all passengers who went through this distressing experience.

“I am staying updated on the latest developments and await a full briefing to ensure swift action and support for all affected. The NRC is already addressing the situation, and necessary steps are expected to be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” he added.