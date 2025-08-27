  • Wednesday, 27th August, 2025

NPFL to Honour Anas, Ogunmodede in Abuja on Sept 2

Featured | 1 hour ago

Standout performers in the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Yusuf Anas and Coach Daniel Ogunmodede are set to be rewarded on Tuesday, September 2 in Abuja.

The award and reception was held up due to the engagement of the duo in the preparations and participation of the CHAN Eagles team.

NPFL Chairman, Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye, disclosed the new date and said it is pursuant to the board’s policy to promote excellence through the reward.

“It has been our policy to encourage players, coaches and the entire team to elevate the quality of our league football through outstanding performances.

“We have consistently rewarded our best club richly and the highest goals scorers and best performing coach in conjunction with our investment partner, GTI Assets Management”, explained Elegbeleye.

Anas of Nasarawa United, was the top scorer with 17 goals while Ogunmodede led Remo Stars to a historic title success for the first time since the club was founded.

The NPFL Chairman said each of the award winners will be rewarded with N1.5m and also presented with a commemorative plaque.

