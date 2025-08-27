LAWMA’s MD, Gbadegesin to Discuss Environmental Sustainability at PEWAN’s  Lecture on September 3

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, will discuss ‘Environmental Sustainability’ at the 2025 Annual Lecture & Awards to be organized by the Property and Environment Writers Association of Nigeria (PEWAN).

The lecture, themed: “The place of Waste Management in Relation to Lagos State Government’s THEME Agenda,” will take place on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at NECA House in the Central Business District of Alausa, Ikeja, starting at 10am.

According to a statement by the association’s Chairman, Mrs Okwy Iroegbu -Chikezie, the lecture will address critical issues related to environmental sustainability in Lagos, with a specific focus on Air Quality Management and Sustainability in modern housing and urban development.

Awards will also be presented to firms and individuals for their contributions to environmental sustainability.

The former Commissioner of Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Olutoyin Ayinde will chair the lecture.

Other distinguished speakers include, Dr Babatunde Ajayi, General Manager of the Lagos Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), and Dr Aladeleba Adesina Emmanuel from Yaba College of Technology.