International Press Institute Condemns Police Harassment of Journalist Azuka Ogujiuba

Sunday Ehigiator

Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) has condemned what it described as the arrest, detention, and ongoing harassment of journalist and publisher, Azuka Ogujiuba, by operatives of the Nigeria Police.

Ogujiuba, a former journalist with THISDAY Newspapers, who publishes Media Room Hub, has faced repeated police intimidation while covering a court case involving a land dispute.

Despite being based in Lagos she had allegedly been summoned multiple times to Abuja by police officers acting on directives from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to IPI Nigeria, the journalist has been arrested and detained on two occasions in connection with her reports on the case.

The organisation described the actions of the police as “blatant harassment aimed at silencing a journalist for performing her lawful duties”.

IPI Nigeria said, in a statement signed by its Deputy President, Fidelis Mbah, and Legal Adviser/Chair of the Advocacy Committee, Tobi Soniyi, “These actions undermine press freedom, erode public confidence in the rule of law, and constitute a direct violation of Nigeria’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights as well as the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.”

The group demanded that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, order his officers to desist from further harassment of Ogujiuba.

It stressed that if the police believed she had committed any offence, the proper procedure was to charge her before a competent court of law rather than subjecting her to “endless intimidation”.

IPI Nigeria further warned that continued harassment of journalists would force it to include the IGP in its “Book of Infamy,” a public record of individuals and institutions that violated or enabled violations of press freedom in Nigeria.

The organisation restated that journalists must be able to cover matters of public interest without fear of arrest, detention, or reprisals, stating that any attempt to muzzle the press “strikes at the very heart of Nigeria’s democracy and weakens public trust in its institutions.”

IPI Nigeria stated, “We stand in full solidarity with Azuka Ogujiuba and with all journalists in Nigeria who face intimidation and persecution in the line of duty. The Nigerian government must uphold its responsibility to protect press freedom and to ensure that the rights of journalists are respected without compromise.”