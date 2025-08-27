HURIWA to Tinubu: Enforce Your Order against Pre-mature 2027 Election Campaign

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to enforce his order against premature campaigns ahead the 2027 presidential election.

HURIWA, which regretted that even after Tinubu had four months ago expressed disapproval for the campaigns for his re-election, supporters, favour-seekers and sycophants have upgraded their media campaign for his re-election nearly two years to the next election.

HURIWA, in a statement by the National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said these activities directly breached the extant electoral laws just as it observed that the president himself had asserted that it was patently illegal to engage in premature electoral campaigns.

The rights group said it was as if the directive of the president made by this special adviser on strategy and information, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, was just a smokescreen to present an impression of a president who knew that early campaigning violated the extant electoral laws of the land,

HURIWA, however, informed president Tinubu that most streets in the state capital across the Federation were dotted and decorated with his 2027 presidential campaign fliers asthe incumbent.

HURIWA recalled that last April 2025, the presidency disowned billboards and other material promoting the 2027 campaign for Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima nationwide.

“We urgently call on individuals and groups funding this 2027 political campaign through the ongoing deployment of materials in billboards nationwide, to cease immediately,” it stated in a media release endorsed by Onanuga.

HURIWA further recalled that Tinubu argued rightly that premature campaign could undermine the integrity of the electoral process and create unfair advantages.

“As law-abiding leaders, President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, do not support any action that undermines our institutions and the electoral process,” Onanuga said in the statement.