  • Tuesday, 26th August, 2025

Haven Homes Celebrates Lifestyle, Leadership, Growth 

Nigeria | 16 seconds ago

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The nation’s lifestyle developer, Haven Homes has come a very long way from developing a few units that could be counted on the fingers in 2006 to currently churning out hundreds of exotic units in a single campaign to home subscribers waiting patiently in a long queue  who can only derive their satisfaction from their immensely appealing brand. Time truly flies! Haven Homes is celebrating not just 20 years of impactful business but also of dynamic leadership and supersonic growth of the company. 

For the past 20 years, Haven Homes has flourished under the visionary leadership of its Founder and CEO, Mr. Tayo Sonuga. His commitment to redefining luxury living has positioned the company as a trusted name in the Nigerian real estate industry.

Alongside this journey, Mrs. Ufuoma Ilesanmi the Managing Director, has dedicated almost 14 years to Haven Homes, playing a pivotal role in its story of innovation, creativity, and resilience. Through both remarkable milestones  and challenging seasons, she has stood as a driving force in shaping the great brand that Haven Homes is today.

In December 2024, Ufuoma was proudly appointed as the new Managing Director of Haven Homes, while Mr. Tayo Sonuga continues as the CEO. Together, their combined leadership marks a new and exciting chapter in the company’s history.

Whilst Sonuga continues to steer the company with expert guidance and exemplary leadership, Ilesanmi the MD, has a clear vision:to expand Haven Homes’ footprint into untapped regions, unlocking new opportunities, and delivering even more exceptional homes for families and individuals.

Despite all they have achieved,yet at Haven Homes, they acknowledge that the journey continues, and the best is yet to come.

