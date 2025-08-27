  • Wednesday, 27th August, 2025

Crystal Palace Want Man City’s Akanji

Crystal Palace have made an approach to sign Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji.

No official bid has been made, but sources told BBC Sport that Palace have enquired about the availability of the Swiss international.

It is understood City would want about £15m for Akanji, who has not featured in either of their Premier League games this season.

The 30-year-old also has interest from Turkish champions Galatasaray.

Akanji joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 and was part of the Treble-winning side a year later, starting the Champions League final win over Inter Milan.

Earlier this month, boss Pep Guardiola suggested City’s focus was on outgoings having spent more than £150m on six players this summer.

