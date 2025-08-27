  • Wednesday, 27th August, 2025

Atletico Lifeline Coming for Ademola Lookman?

Featured | 1 hour ago

Atletico Madrid have contacted Atalanta on the transfer of Ademola Lookman.

Italian news outlet, Mundo Deportivo, reported yesterday on the Atlético de Madrid’s transfer negotiations involving Ademola Lookman.

“Atlético de Madrid had negotiations with Ademola Lookman and Atalanta, but they are yet to meet the demands of the Italian club,” the news medium said

Atalanta are more desirous of Ademola Lookman playing outside the Italian Serie A and so frustrated the bid by local rivals Inter Milan for the Super Eagles forward.

His agents have also been in contact with several Premier League clubs including Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.