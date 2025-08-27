Atletico Lifeline Coming for Ademola Lookman?

Atletico Madrid have contacted Atalanta on the transfer of Ademola Lookman.

Italian news outlet, Mundo Deportivo, reported yesterday on the Atlético de Madrid’s transfer negotiations involving Ademola Lookman.

“Atlético de Madrid had negotiations with Ademola Lookman and Atalanta, but they are yet to meet the demands of the Italian club,” the news medium said

Atalanta are more desirous of Ademola Lookman playing outside the Italian Serie A and so frustrated the bid by local rivals Inter Milan for the Super Eagles forward.

His agents have also been in contact with several Premier League clubs including Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City.