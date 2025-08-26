Triple Triumph: Brandlife Nigeria Wins Big At 2025 EXMAN Awards

Brandlife Nigeria, a trailblazer in experiential and digital marketing across Africa, has once again solidified its reputation as an industry leader, clinching three bronze trophies at the prestigious EXMAN Awards 2025, hosted by the Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria.

The agency’s creativity and performance-driven approach earned recognition in three competitive categories:

– Best Shopper Activation (Modern Trade)

– Best Use of Digital in an Activation

– Best Activation of a Sporting Event

Two of the bronze awards were conferred for the high-impact ‘Mega Easter Rush’ campaign, executed at Mega Plaza, Lagos, in April 2023. This vibrant, multichannel activation brought together digital and physical experiences through strategic influencer engagement, trending hashtags and targeted online ads.

The third bronze award recognized Brandlife’s innovative execution of the HP x Real Madrid partnership unveiling, celebrated under the Best Activation of a Sporting Event category. Tasked with localizing a major global collaboration, Brandlife orchestrated an emotionally charged, football-themed experience that resonated deeply with Nigeria’s football-loving audience.

These latest accolades reaffirm Brandlife Nigeria’s position as a powerhouse in experiential marketing—one that consistently sets benchmarks for creative excellence, cultural intelligence and business impact.

This follows the agency’s standout year in 2023, when it was named Experiential Marketing Agency of the Year at the Nigerian Marketing Awards. That recognition was anchored by the success of the HP CISS Launch, a fully integrated 360-degree campaign that merged immersive live activations, engaging video content, and digital storytelling into one seamless narrative.

That same year, Brandlife also took home two Bronze EXMAN Awards for Best Event (B2B) and Best Use of Digital in an Activation, further cementing its reputation as one of the continent’s most innovative marketing agencies.

In 2021, Brandlife took home an impressive four awards, earning Gold for Best Trade Activation with the flawless and vibrant execution of the Gulder Red Night Parties under the Nigerian Breweries brand.

In addition, Brandlife secured three silver awards: Best Event – B2B and Best Use of Digital in an Event for the seamless launch of the HP Elite Dragonfly, and Best Use of Digital in an Activation for the engaging and creative HP Be Free to Create Campaign.

These wins further cemented Brandlife’s reputation for delivering high-impact, digitally integrated brand experiences.

In his reaction, the Group Managing Director, Julius Agenmonmen, expressed appreciation to the clients that have entrusted their brands into the company’s care and the “staff who have continuously put in their best to deliver to our clients”.

Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with a regional presence through Brandlife Kenya Limited in Nairobi, Brandlife continues to redefine how brands engage African audiences.

Through a unique blend of cultural insight, experiential strategy and digital innovation, the agency delivers transformative campaigns across live events, retail activations, influencer marketing and brand storytelling—building deep, emotionally resonant connections between brands and consumers.