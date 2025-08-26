  • Tuesday, 26th August, 2025

‘Tinubu’s Re-election ‘ll Create Opportunities for Osun’

Nigeria | 19 seconds ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027 would usher in great opportunities to the people of Osun State after  All Progressives Congress (APC) would have won  the off-cycle state gubernatorial election slated for next year, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, has assured.

Babayemi, a leading contender for the APC  ticket in the 2026 gubernatorial election, maintained that a victory for the party in Osun and the federal level, would engender a synergy that would be beneficial to the state and its people.

He said these during the continuation of his statewide ward-to-ward visits to Ila and Obokun Local Government Areas of the state where he touched 10 wards across the two councils.

Aside employment opportunities that would be available to the youth in the state, Babayemi added that the benefits of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda would trickle down to the grassroots.

“Our victory at the next year’s gubernatorial election in Osun State and President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, as well as our control of the local government administration, will definitely  go beyond the rhetoric, bring about tangible deliveries to our people across the state,” he stressed.

  Babayemi who expressed the optimism that such a development would bring about enduring growth and development to the state and its people, emphasised that an APC administration in the state would be anchored on good governance.

The governorship hopeful visited the following five wards in Ila LG;Ward 11, Ajaba/Edemosi/Aba Orangun,Ward 2- Ejigbo 2,Ward 9-Oke Èdè,Ward 4-Isedo 1, and Ward 5-Isedo 2, as well as five wards in Obokun LG which include Esa Oke- Ward 7,Esa Odo-Ward 9,Ilare-Ward 10,

Otan Ile-Ward 8, and Imesi-Ward 6.

The people of the areas visited commended Babayemi for taking time to be in their wards, urging him to ensure that their needs at the grassroots were met when given the chance to lead the state in the long run.

They promised maximum participation in the ongoing voters registration exercise being undertaken by the INEC in preparation for the coming election in the state.

According to them, their cards would be used to usher in an APC administration in Osun and to ensure the return of President Tinubu in 2027 general election.

