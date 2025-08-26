Is Ademola Lookman Heading for Career Wilderness with Atalanta Stand-off?

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Unless something comes up that may cause Atalanta to have a change of mind between now and when the summer transfer window will close on September 1, Ademola Lookman may be heading for the wilderness of his career in Italy.

The Super Eagles forward who returned to Bergamo after weeks of absconding from the start of Atalanta’s preseason, is not part of the senior team and was not listed in Coach Juric’s opening match of the season against Pisa on Sunday. Atalanta drew the game 1-1 at home.

Atalanta Sporting Direftor, Tony D’Amico, has even made matter worse by stating that the UEFA Europa League winners will not evaluate the situation until after the summer transfer window is shut on September 1.

The implications of this is that, should no club outside of Italy is ready to meet up with Atalanta’s asking fee of €55million between now and next Monday, Lookman’s future looks bleak.

D’Amico didn’t mince words that Atalanta chiefs are pissed with how the transfer saga played out before Inter Milan pulled out of signing the 27-year-old Nigerian forward.

Even if Atalanta’s management accepts Lookman back to the first time, it remains to be seen how the club’s fans will respond to that.

Atalanta fans are so furious at Lookman with some even suggesting that it would be better for their team to be relegated to Serie B than to play the Super Eagles star.

This has led to his new nickname of Guipiman, a street cleaner.

Various banners by the fans have not hidden their disappointment towards Lookman for making the attempt to force his exit from Bergamo through this summer transfer.

The fans detest Lookman’s interest to transfer to their local rivals Inter Milan.

“The shirt must be honoured. Another piece of bullshit will not be tolerated,” warned the banner by the Curva Nord 1907fans, clearly referring to the transfer saga involving the Nigerian star.

The Vecchia Guardiawere even more damning in their condemnation of ‘Mola’.