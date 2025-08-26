Global Leaders to Spotlight Nigeria’s Economic Future at CCDI Policy Forum in Washington

The President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, is expected to join a distinguished lineup of global experts at a high-level policy session on Nigeria’s economy, organised by the Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity Ltd/Gte (CCDI) in partnership with the University of Washington.

The event, scheduled for October 15, 2025, will take place on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF Boards of Governors Meetings in Washington D.C.

In a joint statement, CCDI President and UN/ECOSOC Permanent Representative, Olufemi Aduwo, and Dr. Anind Dey of the University of Washington, said the forum will examine the intersection of Nigeria’s economic strategy, oil security, and long-term prosperity. The session aims to offer policymakers, investors, and academics a platform to assess Nigeria’s resilience amid global energy shifts and mounting fiscal pressures.

Former U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, will deliver the keynote address. A respected global voice on energy transition and climate-linked economic policy, Granholm is expected to frame the conversation around Nigeria’s strategic role in the global energy landscape.

Moderating the session will be former U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, bringing his expertise in international finance and policy coordination to the dialogue.

Panel discussions will feature Professor Jodi Sandfort of the University of Washington’s School of Public Policy and Governance, and Anita George, former Director of Energy and Extractive Industries at the World Bank. The event is expected to draw top-level delegates including finance ministers, central bank governors, global investors, diplomats, and international media.

This marks another milestone for CCDI, which previously hosted acclaimed sessions on Nigeria’s agricultural and energy sectors at the 2023 and 2024 World Bank/IMF meetings in Marrakech and Washington, respectively.

“This session is about more than diagnosing Nigeria’s challenges,” said Aduwo. “It’s about crafting bold, credible solutions and positioning Nigeria as a strategic actor in global economic discourse—especially through the lens of oil and fiscal security.”

The organisers praised the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), led by Engr. Bayo Ojulari, and Nigeria’s military for recent progress in restoring oil production and curbing leakages. These gains, they noted, are essential to stabilising the country’s finances and unlocking the full potential of its hydrocarbon resources amid a rapidly evolving energy landscape.