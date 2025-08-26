FRSC Warns Public against Recruitment Scam

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) yesterday warned the public of the increasing activities of fraudulent individuals, including some posing as staff of the Corps, who extort unsuspecting members of the public with false promises of securing them employment in the Corps.

The scammers, the Corps hinted, go as far as issuing fake call-up letters to training schools and the FRSC Academy in a desperate attempt to deceive innocent job seekers and defraud them of their hard-earned money.

A statement issued by the Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC headquarters, Abuja, Olusegun Ogungbemide, read: “Consequent upon the foregoing, the Corps wishes to categorically state that FRSC recruitment processes are transparent, merit-based, and strictly communicated through national newspapers, television stations, and our official channels.

“At no time did the Corps mandate its personnel, or representatives, to demand money or any form of gratification from applicants in exchange for employment.

“Members of the public are therefore strongly advised to disregard any such offers and report perpetrators to the nearest FRSC Command, law enforcement agency, or through the Corps’ official communication platforms.

“To this end, the Corps wishes to reiterate its resolve to uphold integrity, fairness, and transparency in all recruitment exercises. Nigerians are urged to remain vigilant and verify all information from official FRSC sources.”