  • Tuesday, 26th August, 2025

FRSC Warns Public against Recruitment Scam

Nigeria | 43 minutes ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) yesterday warned the public of the increasing activities of fraudulent individuals, including some posing as staff of the Corps, who extort unsuspecting members of the public with false promises of securing them employment in the Corps.

The scammers, the Corps hinted, go as far as issuing fake call-up letters to training schools and the FRSC Academy in a desperate attempt to deceive innocent job seekers and defraud them of their hard-earned money.

A statement issued by the Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC headquarters, Abuja, Olusegun Ogungbemide, read: “Consequent upon the foregoing, the Corps wishes to categorically state that FRSC recruitment processes are transparent, merit-based, and strictly communicated through national newspapers, television stations, and our official channels.

“At no time did the Corps mandate its personnel, or representatives, to demand money or any form of gratification from applicants in exchange for employment.

“Members of the public are therefore strongly advised to disregard any such offers and report perpetrators to the nearest FRSC Command, law enforcement agency, or through the Corps’ official communication platforms.

“To this end, the Corps wishes to reiterate its resolve to uphold integrity, fairness, and transparency in all recruitment exercises. Nigerians are urged to remain vigilant and verify all information from official FRSC sources.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.