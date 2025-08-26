  • Tuesday, 26th August, 2025

Emore Grammar School Old Students Hold Conference Sept. 6

Nigeria

Emore Grammar School Oleh Old Students Association (OSA) is set to hold its 2025 national conference on Saturday, September 6, 2025 at the school premises, Oleh in Isoko South Local Government, Delta State.

 According to a release signed by OSA  National Secretary Dr. Prosper Ahworegba and  National Publicity Secretary  Comrade Ekebe Emmanuel,   the triennial conference will kick off at 9.00a.m with an  address by the OSA National President, Prof. Eric Oghonu.

This will be   followed by various reports and review of past projects as well as the discussion of the president’s address. The conference tagged, “Coming Home to Where it all Began” will also feature the plans for legacy projects which shall be followed by the dissolution of the National Executive Committee and the election of a new one.

The statement added that the conference will be rounded off with a Gala Night scheduled to run from 7.00 p.m  to 10.00 p.m at the same venue.

“The OSA conference is a crucial gathering of Old Students from all sets and branches for fellowship, strategic planning, elections and the advancement of EMOGRAMS which was founded 53 years ago.

Already, some notable OSA members have undertaken the sponsorship of selected items towards the successful hosting of the national conference,” the statement explained.

