Do Not Use Ganduje’s Name to Cover Your Misdeeds,  Kano Govt  Told

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The spokesman to the immediate past National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Muhammad Garba, has strongly condemned recent allegations leveled against ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, describing them as politically motivated and misleading.

In a press statement last night, Garba, who is the former Kano State Commissioner for Information , expressed concern over what he termed as “a deliberate attempt by the Kano State Government to link Ganduje to financial misappropriation, corruption, and misconduct,” particularly in relation to alleged overspending through the Protocol Directorate and accusations of land grabbing.

He maintained that Ganduje’s administration was marked by integrity and a deep commitment to the people of Kano State. “Governor Ganduje completed his tenure with diligence and transparency,” he said.

According to him, Ganduje prioritised development and the responsible management of state resources throughout his time in office.

The former commissioner condemned and described references to alleged scandals as “false and politically charged,” arguing that they were designed to undermine Ganduje’s legacy.

“Governor Ganduje’s record reflects decades of service to Kano State. These narratives are acts of misinformation aimed at distracting the public from real governance issues,” he added.

He asserted that all activities conducted by the directorate were administrative, lawful, and within the bounds of state-approved budgets.

“Any attempt to suggest otherwise distorts the facts and misrepresents the nature of governance under Ganduje,” Garba said.

On the issue of land administration, Garba defended Ganduje’s policies, stating that the former governor implemented systems to protect public assets and ensure lawful land management.

Recalling Ganduje’s tenure, Garba described it as one rooted in accountability and public service. He pointed to enduring programmes and structures left behind by the administration, saying: “Any attempt to associate Ganduje with the misdeeds of the current administration is baseless and politically motivated.”

Garba called on the public, media, and political actors to refrain from using Ganduje’s name for propaganda or political attacks.

“If there are genuine concerns, there are proper legal channels to address them. Dragging a former leader’s name into these narratives is unjust,” he stated.