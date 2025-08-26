  • Tuesday, 26th August, 2025

Breaking: Passengers Stranded as Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails

Breaking | 1 hour ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

A train traveling from Abuja to Kaduna derailed on Tuesday morning, causing several carriages to overturn and triggering widespread panic among passengers.

The incident occurred shortly after the train departed Abuja around 11a.m., with reports indicating a chaotic scene as people scrambled to safety in fear and confusion.

The cause of the train derailment is unknown and yet to be determined. The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is expected to provide further information on the incident and the measures being taken to ensure passengers’ safety and prevent similar incidents in future.

It was however learnt that security sources confirmed that military personnel had been deployed to the site to assist in evacuating stranded passengers.There was no official statement from the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) as at the time of writing this report..

The derailment has raised concerns about passenger safety and the reliability of Nigeria’s rail network. As investigations into the cause of the incident begins, passengers and stakeholders are eagerly awaiting updates on the situation.

Details later.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.