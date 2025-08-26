Breaking: Passengers Stranded as Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

A train traveling from Abuja to Kaduna derailed on Tuesday morning, causing several carriages to overturn and triggering widespread panic among passengers.

The incident occurred shortly after the train departed Abuja around 11a.m., with reports indicating a chaotic scene as people scrambled to safety in fear and confusion.

The cause of the train derailment is unknown and yet to be determined. The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is expected to provide further information on the incident and the measures being taken to ensure passengers’ safety and prevent similar incidents in future.

It was however learnt that security sources confirmed that military personnel had been deployed to the site to assist in evacuating stranded passengers.There was no official statement from the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) as at the time of writing this report..

The derailment has raised concerns about passenger safety and the reliability of Nigeria’s rail network. As investigations into the cause of the incident begins, passengers and stakeholders are eagerly awaiting updates on the situation.

Details later.