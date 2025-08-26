ADC is ‘One Chance’ Party, Say PDP Govs

•Dub it prodigal son•Opposition party in comatose, declares APC

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, described the African Democratic Congress(ADC) as a one chance political vehicle.

The PDP governors further said as a prodigal child, that the ADC members were forgiven.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the PDP as a party deeply in comatose and crippled by intractable crisis of its own making, fallen into ruins, and stood rejected by Nigerians.

The PDP governors had replied to the comments by the ADC that they were dancing on the graves of Nigerians killed due to high level insecurity in Zamfara State.

In a statement by the Director General of the PDP governors, Emmanuel Agbo, ‘’The ADC, having made a decision akin to entering a ‘One Chance vehicle’ is again reminded that, like the proverbial forgiving father to the prodigal son, the PDP still has our arms and doors widely open to them if they genuinely act remorsefully in repentance.’’

The PDP governors said it was piqued by the attack by ADC with reference to its 2027/7th Meeting on Saturday, August 23 in Gusau, capital of Zamfara State.

‘’Ordinarily, we would not grant them the rare privilege of joining issues, but it is our sense of responsibility to correct the erroneous impression being forced down the sensibilities of the innocent Nigerian public that necessitates this response.

‘’Playing politics and trying to gain political capital with human lives isn’t our stock in trade as is characteristic of the ADC.

‘’The Zamfara Meeting was scheduled and not a spur of the moment thing. ADC should have done better by empathising through a visit to the affected states than playing to the gallery,’’ the PDP governors stated.

According to the PDP governors, ‘’The meeting extensively deliberated on the state of the nation, the security situation amongst other critical issues of national interest and at the end of the day issued a communique’ that created time and space to comment on the state of insecurity and security reforms as follows;

“The Forum, particularly commends initiatives by the government of Zamfara State in significantly curbing insecurity within the state, but condemns the continued monstrous killings in Katsina, Plateau, Niger and Benue States and other parts of the country and calls on the federal government to be more responsive to the lives and properties of the citizenry.”

The governors said, ‘’Since their exit, the PDP has become much more formidable, and focused with clear determination to have our eyes on the ball.

‘’The ADC before now, with their inordinate sense of entitlement, constituted a huge clog to the wheel of national unity and harmony.

‘’The security situation in the country was of grave concern to the PDP Governors that it took center stage in our deliberation and resolution as contained in the communique.

‘’That the ADC couldn’t see that much, isn’t surprising as the prodigal son wasn’t known to have any pity on his father’s fortune.”

APC: PDP in Deep Comatose

In a related development, the APC has described the PDP as a party deeply in comatose and crippled by intractable crisis of its own making, fallen into ruins, and stood rejected by Nigerians.

National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stated this while reacting to a statement credited to the PDP governors following their meeting in Zamfara State on Saturday, where it accused APC of undemocratic conduct.

The PDP governors added that the ruling party lacked agenda and vision, and that the electorate would deny it support in 2027.

Morka stressed that it was comical for the governors of the PDP, “a party in deep comatose, savagely crippled by intractable crisis of its own making, and turned an unrecognisable shadow of its old self, to be making statements that only aptly describe its own doomed fate, now and in the lead up to 2027.

“The PDP has since fallen into ruins, and stands rejected by Nigerians. When its Governors gather in their scanty numbers, one would expect them to have some shame and concentrate on how to resuscitate their terminally ailing party with a sense of urgency and responsibility. Instead, they prefer to waste their time making frivolous and senseless allegations and innuendos against our great party.”

The APC spokesperson stressed that the party’s dominant victory in the just-concluded by-elections attested loudly to the level that President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s Renewed Hope policies and programmes resonated with Nigerians, and underscored the electorate’s solid confidence in our party.

According to him, “It is infantile and irresponsible for PDP governors to hail democracy where they won in the by-election and decry democracy everywhere they lost.”

Morka maintained that the victory or defeat of the PDP or other opposition parties was not, and could not become the barometer for measuring the credibility of the country’s electoral process or performance, saying that would be anti-democratic and unacceptable.