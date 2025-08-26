AbdulRazaq: Kwara in Constant Alliance with NSA’s Office to Eliminate Criminals

AbdulRazaq: Kwara in Constant Alliance with NSA’s Office to Eliminate CriminalsHammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has disclosed that his administration has been in constant collaboration with the office of the National Security Adviser and other security agencies to eliminate all threats in Ifelodun, Patigi, and Edu Local Government Councils Areas of the state

Speaking in Ilorin during the stakeholders meeting with leaders of Ifelodun local government council, the governor pledged the commitment of his administration to keep the people of the state safe for shared prosperity and scale up infrastructure development of the state.

The meeting, according to THISDAY checks, was not unconnected with the recent bandits attacks in some communities in Ifelodun Local Government Council.

The development, it was learnt, has led to the flee of some residents of the affected communities to safer places.

The Ifelodun local government council stakeholders was led by the chairman of the council, Hon. Femi Yusuf, and the stakeholders were drawn from various layers of the local government, including serving and former public officers, monarchs, clerics, politicians, youth and other community leaders.

“I assure you of our efforts to eliminate the threats. As we work together to make our communities safer, I want to advise that investments may be affected if we don’t strike a balance in how we project our communities to the outside world,” he said.

Acknowledging constant collaboration with the Office of the NSAA, and all security agencies, the governor said everything was being done to eliminate all security threats in the state, including in Ifelodun, Patigi, and Edu.

Meanwhile, security forces deployed to the communities of Ifelodun Local Government Council Area of the state have reportedly killed dozens of suspected bandits that have been terrorising the people of the area for past few weeks.

THISDAY investigations revealed that, the coordinated fire power of security forces were said to have invaded their hideouts and killed them instantly.

Sources said the security forces with joint efforts of vigilantes of the area were said to have launched a renewed attack against the suspected bandits in their various hideouts around Baba Sango and Oro River, near Babanla in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

Multiple sources told journalists that, the operation to flush out the suspected bandits from the state started on Sunday night and ran through to Monday morning in the area.