Super Savers Promo:  UBA to Splash N150m on 1,500 Customers

Kayode Tokde

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has said that it is set to advance financial inclusion of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by rewarding 1,500 customers with cash prizes worth N150 million in the fifth edition of its Super Savers Promo.

The promo, which will run from September 2025 to May 2026, is designed to encourage a savings culture, promote financial inclusion, and attract new customers into the formal banking system. According to the bank, customers who save a minimum of N5,000 monthly in a UBA Bumper savings account will qualify for the draws, while those with special accounts, such as salary accounts, are required to save a minimum of N10,000.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Group Deputy Managing Director of UBA, Mr. Chukwuma Nweke, emphasized the broader economic value of savings, noting that funds mobilised through such schemes provide long-term support for businesses and infrastructure.

Nweke added that, “As we generate savings, we are able to lend long-term to people who need this for their businesses and for building infrastructure in the country. So, it’s at the heart of driving the economy.”

He revealed that the bank plans to expand both the cash rewards and the scope of the promo in subsequent editions to achieve a wider reach.

Head of Retail Banking, UBA, Mr.Shamsideen Fashola, explained that the promo was introduced to reward loyal customers and deepen customer relationships. “Our objective is to reward our loyal customers and also attract new ones. We also want to drive financial inclusion by encouraging those who are not formally banked to save with UBA,” he said.

He added that the draws will produce winners across all regions, with prizes ranging from ₦1 million, N500,000 and N250,000 to N100,000, in addition to smaller consolation packages such as airtime rewards. “The plan is to have it across all our different regions. So, winners are going to be matched from different regions. In all, about 1,500 customers are expected to win in this programme,” Fashola stated.