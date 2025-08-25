INEC: Online Pre-registration Hits 1,379,342  In One Week 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that the nationwide online pre-registration of voters, which commenced on Monday, has hit 1,379,342 within one week.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement issued Monday said physical registration kicks off today in 811 state and local government offices nationwide.

He said: “As promised, the commission is glad to publish the first weekly update of the exercise by providing details of the registration by state, gender, age, occupation and disability.

“The breakdown of the online pre-registrations shows that 661,846 (47.96 per cent) are male and 717,856 (52.04 per cent) are female.”

Olumekun added that young people between the ages of 18 and 34 constituted the majority of the registrants with 860,286 (62.37 per cent).

He noted that in terms of occupation, 374,534 (27.15 per cent) are students, while the figure for persons with disability is 27,089 (1.96 per cent).

Olumekun said the full detail has been published on its website and other official platforms for public information.

According to him, “Meanwhile, physical registration kicks off today in our 811 state and local government offices nationwide.

“This will afford those who prefer the in-person option to register at the centres and those who chose the online pre-registration method to complete their registration.”

The commission appealed to the public that the ongoing voter registration is only open to Nigerian citizens who are at least 18 years old and who are not registered voters.

He reiterated that double or multiple registration is a violation of the law.

“However, inter-state/FCT and intra-state/FCT transfer of voters, as well as the replacement of lost or damaged voter cards, are allowed during the CVR.”

Olumekun stressed that the exercise would continue for one year until August 30, 2026.

The commission urged all intending registrants not to wait until the deadline approaches when, from experience, the registration centres are inundated by eleventh hour registrants amidst appeals for extension of time.