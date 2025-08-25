  • Monday, 25th August, 2025

Gold, Gemstone Conference & Exhibition to Sparkle in Lagos

Business | 8 seconds ago

Industry leaders, investors, miners, jewellers, regulators, and stakeholders from across Africa and beyond are set to converge in Lagos for the highly anticipated Gold and Gemstone Conference and Exhibition 2025, taking place in Lagos. 

Hosted under the theme “Accelerating Collaboration for a Sustainable Gold and Gemstone Development in Africa,” the 5-day event aims to highlight Nigeria and Africa’s untapped potential in the global precious minerals sector. GGCE 2025 is designed to facilitate high-level dialogue, policy exchange, business networking, and exhibitions of precious stones, mining equipment, investment opportunities, and artisanal crafts.

“GGCE 2025 is more than an event—it’s a movement to unlock Africa’s mineral wealth responsibly and inclusively,” said Engr (Mrs.) Janet Adeyemi – President, Women in Mining in Nigeria, organisers of the event.  With rising global demand for ethically sourced gold and gemstones, now is the time for Nigeria to claim its rightful position on the world stage.”

