  • Monday, 25th August, 2025

In Ogun, Ruling Party Feasts While Quarrels Boil Within 

Politics | 1 day ago

A ruling party can look invincible on the outside while its kitchen smoulders with quiet fires. In Ogun, the APC struts like a victor, but behind the banners, whispers grow louder about betrayal, suspension, and the strange dance of friends turned rivals.

The state working committee recently ratified the suspension of two insiders: Senator Gbenga Daniel and Hon. Kunle Folarin. Both, accused of anti-party manoeuvres in their Sagamu wards, were invited to defend themselves. Both ignored the summons. The silence was as loud as a confession.

Committees reviewed documents, listened to witnesses, and alleged that the men had tried to intimidate petitioners. Harassment, interference, pressure—words that taste of politics’ oldest recipes. In the end, letters of indefinite suspension were inked, and the ruling party declared its house tidy.

But discipline on paper does not resolve the puzzle. Why would a man like Daniel, once a governor and now senator, turn his back on the very platform that carried him to power? What does anti-party really mean in a state where the ruling party already towers over the opposition?

The PDP, smelling opportunity, insists hunger and hardship will decide 2027. Its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, promises a referendum at the ballot box: not on personalities but on empty pockets and restless nights. His words float like prophecy, daring the APC to believe its fortress is unshakable.

For Ogun, this is more than suspension drama. It is a study in ambition, in how men hedge their bets when tomorrow looks uncertain. The crisis may look like family quarrels today, but it also signals cracks that opposition parties hope to widen when the time comes.

And so, Ogun’s politics keeps its paradox: a dominant party that wins every headline yet cannot contain its own shadows. In this tension lies the question: will APC’s strength hold until 2027, or will these quiet betrayals prove that even victories can carry seeds of loss?

