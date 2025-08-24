Atiku’s Son-in-law, Haske’s Lawyers Challenge EFCC Over ‘Wanted’ Declaration, Accuse Commission of Illegality

The legal team of Adamawa-born entrepreneur and investor, Abdullahi Bashir Haske, has faulted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for declaring him wanted over alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The anti-graft agency had declared Haske, the son-in-law of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, wanted in connection with alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

In a statement, EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale had urged the public to provide any information that could lead to Haske’s arrest.

The anti-graft agency had also called on Nigerians to share credible tips with the nearest police station or any EFCC office.

In a statement signed by Haske’s lead counsel, Nkemakolam Okoro, the lawyers described the commission’s action as “a blatant act of illegality and abuse of process,” arguing that there is already a pending motion before the Federal High Court, Abuja, challenging the validity of the arrest warrant earlier obtained by the EFCC.

“The decision by the EFCC to declare Mr. Bashir Abdullahi Haske wanted is a blatant act of illegality and an abuse of process, especially in light of a pending motion before the Federal High Court, Abuja, challenging the validity of the warrant of arrest,” the statement said.

Okoro noted that court filings show Haske had demonstrated willingness to cooperate with the EFCC, pointing out that he honoured the commission’s invitation in July and submitted medical records following health complications during detention.

He faulted the commission for seeking and obtaining an arrest warrant before Haske’s agreed return date, stressing that a motion had been filed to vacate and set aside the order, which they argued was obtained “by misrepresentation and suppression of material facts.”

“The order issued on August 8 was specifically for his arrest, not for him to be declared wanted. It is trite law that where a court order is obtained by deceit or suppression of facts, the court has the inherent jurisdiction to set it aside ex debito justitiae,” Okoro said.