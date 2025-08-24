Atiku Replies Critics, Says He is Not Desperate in His Presidential Ambition

Segun James

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday responded to critics, saying he was not desperate to be president in 2027, but more interested in a better Nigeria.

This is as former Minister of Interior and National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, declared that urgent action is needed to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges.

The former vice president had been accused of desperation in his presidential ambition.

But speaking at a ceremony to welcome new defectors to the ADC in Lagos, Atiku, who was the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, said he was only interested in a better, secure and prosperous Nigeria.

Some PDP and Labour Party (LP) bigwigs proclaimed their membership of ADC at the ceremony.

Atiku, who was the guest speaker at the programme, was represented by Prof. Ola Olateju of the Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State.

The former PDP candidate, and some like-minded opposition politicians, had resigned their membership of the party to join ADC.

“Atiku Abubakar’s plan is to build a better Nigeria. So, it’s not about him being the president. It’s about having a better government, a good government, that will be able to deliver for Nigerians.

“It’s not a personal thing for him, and that’s why some of us are with him. It’s not about Atiku having to be president at all costs.

“ADC, to us, is not a political party. It is a movement – a movement of Nigerians for a better Nigeria,” Olateju said.

He said the movement in ADC was for repositioning the country and taking it to great heights.

“It’s no longer politics as usual. It’s a new beginning. It is a new journey, a new beginning.

“We need a new beginning in Nigeria, and that’s what Atiku is championing.

“It’s not about a personal thing that he must be president. No, it is not a matter of must.

“The must is for him to see Nigeria deliver as wished by all. We are expecting a better Nigeria.

“We want Nigeria to be able to deliver. We want Nigeria to be able to take care of Nigerians,” he added.

Atiku said that a better Nigeria was possible with good leadership.

He said God was ready to use the coalition members to bring about a change in the country.

On who would likely emerge as the ADC presidential flag bearer in 2027, Atiku said that this would be determined by the people in the party.

“It is not a thing we can predetermine. Whoever emerges through free and fair contests, we are all going to support.

“Everybody has a right to contest; we are going to rally round anyone that emerges. We are not imposing anyone on the people.

“The point is a better Nigeria, not Atiku for president at all costs, not Obi for president at all costs.

“Whoever picks the ticket shall be the representative of the Nigerian people and will represent the collective voice and aspiration of Nigeria,” he added.

The defectors include: Member of PDP Board of Trustees, Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu; former Chairman of Lagos State chapter of PDP, Chief Muritala Ashorobi; a former PDP Youth Leader, Mr. Tai Benedict, among others.

They were received by ADC national chieftains, including the National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola; Senator Kolawole Ogunwale; and the State ADC Chairman, Mr. George Ashiru.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Aregbesola declared that urgent action is needed to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges.

Aregbesola, while welcoming the new entrants into the ADC, described the development as a bold step towards building a viable political alternative for Nigerians.

Recalling the 1983 address of Chief Obafemi Awolowo at the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) Congress, the former minister said history has always shown that failed political orders eventually give way to new ones.

He explained that the Hegelian notion of thesis, antithesis and synthesis reflects the inevitability of change in governance when leaders fail to meet the needs of the people.

According to him, insecurity, poverty, and the rising cost of living have pushed Nigerians into despair, with many families unable to afford medical care or basic food.

He said, “Across the nation, the spectre of insecurity looms large as sundry criminals lay siege on the people, making economic and social activities nearly impossible. People now live in mortal fear for their lives and property.

“Medical services, and especially drugs, have become so exorbitant that many of the sick are left waiting to die—unless a miracle comes their way.

“The cost of living is so high that starvation is literally stalking the land. Those who are a little more comfortable are being overwhelmed by requests for assistance from the needy in our society.”

He warned that any government, whether democratic, military or authoritarian, that neglects the welfare of its citizens would eventually collapse under the weight of public frustration.

“There is a limit to how much the people can be squeezed and pushed before something eventually gives,” he cautioned.

Aregbesola stressed that the mission of the ADC is to serve as the vehicle through which citizens can reclaim political power and redirect governance towards the welfare of the people. “This is why our mission is urgent and our intervention has become absolutely necessary. We must act now to save the nation,” he said.

The former Osun State governor expressed optimism over the growing support for the ADC, noting that politicians and citizens across divides are trooping into the party. He described the surge of interest as a sign that Nigerians are determined to embrace a new political direction.