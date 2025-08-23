Trump Says 2026 World Cup Draw Set for December 5 in Washington 

United States President, Donald Trump announced yesterday that the draw for the 2026 World Cup will hold in Washington on December 5 — and got a rare chance to hold the coveted football trophy.

The 48-team event is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico next year, and Trump has made a big deal about it happening during his presidency.

The draw was reportedly due to be held in Las Vegas but Trump, accompanied by FIFA chief, Gianni Infantino, said it would now be held at the Kennedy Center in the US capital.

“It’s the biggest, probably the biggest event in sports,” added the 79-year-old US president, who was wearing a red hat saying “Trump Was Right About Everything.”

Trump also suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin may attend the World Cup — saying that he “wants to be there very badly,” but that he “may be coming and he may not” depending on the outcome of Ukraine peace efforts.

Infantino allowed Trump to get his hands on the trophy, which is presented to winners of football’s global tournament.

“Only the FIFA president, presidents of countries, and then those who win can touch it, because it’s for winners only. And since you are a winner, of course you can as well touch it,” Infantino said.

“Can I keep it?” joked Trump, who won a second term in the White House in the 2024 US presidential election.

The Republican, who has decked out the Oval Office with gilded decor since returning to power in January, then added: “That’s a beautiful piece of gold. That’s beautiful.”

But there was a brief moment of nerves as Trump appeared to fumble the World Cup before placing it on his desk — as Infantino reached out a hand to steady it.

Infantino later presented the US leader with a giant ticket — Row 1 Seat 1 — for the World Cup final on July 19 at the MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just outside New York.

The choice of location for the FIFA World Cup draw however has deeply political overtones.

Trump and his administration led a takeover of the Kennedy Center earlier this year, saying that the venerable performing arts venue had become too “woke.”

He added yesterday as he made the announcement that “some people refer to it as the Trump-Kennedy Center, but we’re not prepared to do that quite yet, maybe in a week or so.”