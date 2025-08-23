Lawyers Fault EFCC Declaration of Atiku’s Son-in-law Wanted over Money Laundering Allegations 

• FG deports 50 Chinese nationals in cybercrime crackdown

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The legal team of Adamawa-born entrepreneur, Abdullahi Bashir Haske, yesterday faulted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for declaring the investor wanted in connection with allegation of money laundering.

Earlier yesterday, the EFCC had declared Haske, a son-in-law of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, wanted, over allegations bordering on criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The declaration was contained in a notice issued by the Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Mr Dele Oyewale.

The commission in the notice dated August 21, 2025, urged members of the public to provide useful information that could lead to the arrest of Haske.

“The public is hereby notified that Abdullahi Bashir Haske, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the EFCC in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering,” the notice read in part.

Adding that the defendant, who is 38 years old, was last traced to No. 6 Mosley Road, Ikoyi, and 952/953 Idejo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Members of the public were urged to reach out to any of its offices nationwide, including those in Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, and Abuja with useful information.

The information, EFCC added, could also be shared via the EFCC’s dedicated telephone line and email address.

However, in a statement, Haske’s lead counsel, Mr. Nkemakolam Okoro, said that there was a pending motion before the Federal High Court, Abuja, challenging the validity of the warrant of arrest earlier obtained by the commission. It described the action by the EFCC as “a blatant act of illegality and abuse of process.”

“The recent decision by the EFCC to declare Mr. Bashir Abdullahi Haske wanted is described as a blatant act of illegality and an abuse of process, especially in light of a pending motion before the Federal High Court, Abuja, challenging the validity of the warrant of arrest earlier obtained by the commission.

“According to court filings, Mr Haske has consistently demonstrated his willingness to cooperate with the EFCC and relevant authorities. He honoured the commission’s invitation in July and has continued to abide by all directives, including providing medical documentation following health complications during his detention.

“It is therefore concerning that, despite his compliance, an arrest warrant was sought and obtained before his agreed return date,” it stated.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has deported 50 Chinese nationals and one Tunisian convicted of cyber-terrorism and internet fraud as part of a crackdown on foreign-led cybercrime networks, the country’s anti-graft agency said on Thursday.

Since the clampdown was launched on August 15 by the EFCC, in partnership with the immigration service, 102 people have now been deported, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said in a statement.

According to Reuters, the Tunisian and Chinese citizens were among nearly 200 foreign nationals arrested in Lagos, during a raid targeting one of the largest cybercrime syndicates in the country, Oyewale said.

Late last year, the EFCC arrested almost 800 people in a building in Lagos believed to be a hub for fraudsters who lured victims with offers of romance, then pressed them to hand over cash for phony cryptocurrency investments.