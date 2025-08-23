Karl Hala: We’re Building Continental Academy 

to Ensure Sustainable Tourism Industry

Group General Manager, Continental Hotels, Karl Hala, speaks about the building of the Continental Academy, which focuses on the training of youths to provide all needed services in the hospitality value chain within Africa, and even beyond. Hala also says that reputable local and international organisations are already collaborating to ensure that the Academy changes the face of tourism in the world by the time it becomes fully operational, among other issues. Charles Ajunwa brings excerpts.

Continental Academy

For us, we want to build a solid foundation that will create a sustainable growth in the hospitality industry. Our infrastructure, be it roads or local flight networks, all need improvement. And even our so-called tourism attractions need improvement. The Continental Academy, we want to build it on levels internationally respected, and must be seen from Nigeria’s perspective. The vision is to ensure that youths drive the Academy. You don’t have to send your kids to Lausanne to be trained in a tourism school. Instead, you send them to Lagos and Abuja, where they have world-class facilities. We have the lecturers. We have a growth path. We know where we want to be there. We want to build a structured growth, a structured career path to attract the youths to our industry.

Collaboration With Organisations

Regarding the Continental Academy, I had an amazing response from Nigeria’s Minister of Education, including bodies like IOM, UNHCR, UNICEF, Lagos Business School and more, already collaborating with us not only to see areas of possibilities to build on, but to make sure the100 million people below 20 years have a future. This is where the youths come in as major drivers of our Academy.

A big project like the Academy, we need private and public partners to come in. Everybody has to work together to achieve one goal – make tourism thrive in Nigeria. By doing so, this will bring in many jobs into the industry. This will add to potential GDP growth of X, Y, Z. I got mind-boggled at the 45,000-seater stadium in Kigali, built for MICE and multi-sector sports events. In Nigeria, we need to start telling our story. At the Continental Academy, we have had our first two sessions with the Ministry of Education, local and international bodies. I must say, the commitment we have gotten from these bodies is encouraging. Everything needs money.

Generation Unlimited

You are familiar with the Alpha, the Millennials, the X generation and others. Have you ever heard about Gen U? That’s a UNICEF initiative since three years ago. It is Generation Unlimited. I saw this, because of these discussions. I’m talking to the head of UNICEF, the head of UNHCR, the head of IOM and the Minister of Education. the PM, all this. There’s eagerness to work, and put everybody together, because they have sources we’ll never haven’t. This is amazing. So that means, you want this unlimited potential of the youths, aided, helped, to get the skills, the opportunities, to find and get into workforces, and into society because that’s the key. So, when we refer to sustainability in tourism, we’re simply referring to youths. That’s what we’re focusing on. At Continental Hotels, that’s where we want to go. Start with the basics, the kitchens, housekeeping, laundry, IT and other services. At the moment we’re doing the groundwork on that.

Own The Narrative

The cultures in Africa, especially the tradition of family in Nigeria, any celebration, whichever area, city, village, region in Nigeria, talking about the sisters and brothers. This is a togetherness you don’t find so often. Nigeria has got strength. It’s here. Forget the rest. This, we build on. The energy levels, the vibes, Nigerians have it. I’m 25 years old in and out of Africa. We have to go into this point and make sure we become ambassadors of Nigeria. As Nigerians, we need to be our own best ambassadors. Not to say, ah, this is bad and that is bad. Who cares outside? That’s the picture we have. They’re unhappy, et cetera. The Turks don’t do it. The Egyptians don’t do it. And they’re being terrorised and bombarded a hundred times more than here. But their tourism is flocking and flowing.

We can do much better. But we have to become ambassadors and be proud Nigerians. So we have to write a story. I challenge you. Write a story. Get this together. The highlights of this amazing Nigerian history. The culture, traditions. They’re mind-boggling. They’re so strong. I don’t see this often in Africa. I’m proud of Nigerians. We shouldn’t take hook, line and sinker all the narratives about Nigeria, especially in the area of insecurity. I strongly believe Nigeria is a safe destination thriving on tourism and business hubs. For example, Lagos and Abuja. If you really think about it, you can take this or not. With 230 million people, statistically the crime is minimal. The people’s drive is energetic and vibrant. There’s no comparison with other African countries.

Creative Sector

In the creative sector, fashion is number one. It’s about 2-3 leads. It might have risen. Hair is number two with about 1.5. And hospitality is actually number three, around 1.2-3. So these numbers you can verify, but these numbers I have on the highest level verified. But it might have been two years out there. But it just shows you there’s growth.