Capello Faults Milan ‘Gamble’ on Injury Prone Nigeria Striker, Boniface

Fabio Capello believes that Milan are taking a gamble by signing Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen rather than Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United, as despite being ‘technically gifted’, the Nigerian’s injury record and lack of familiarity with Serie A could be an issue.

Milan have a deal in place with Bayer Leverkusen and are expecting to welcome Boniface to the city yesterday to undergo a medical. If the deal goes through, the Rossoneri will pay a €5m loan fee and will have an option to buy for an additional €24m.

Multiple outlets in Italy believe, however, that Boniface’s injury record is a cause for concern for Milan. The Nigeria international suffered two cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries during his time with Bodo/Glimt and has spent extended periods on the sidelines in each of the last two seasons with Leverkusen.

Additionally, Boniface is expected to be unavailable for several weeks midway through the season for AFCON, which will limit Massimiliano Allegri’s options up front in December and January.

Capello, writing in his La Gazzetta dello Sport column, believes that this makes Boniface a slightly risky signing for Milan.

Capello also used Napoli as a comparison to show how Milan should have operated in their search for a new striker.

“Conte was put in a position to be able to fight for the title: Targeted signings, and a whole new spine. From Buongiorno to McTominay to Lukaku, a guarantee at centre-forward,” Capello wrote.

“Milan should do the same with Allegri. But the move for a new centre-forward has gone down a different route. Because, after a long negotiation with Hojlund, the Rossoneri have turned to Boniface, gambling on a technically gifted striker, but one that has been stopped too often due to physical problems.

“In addition, the Nigerian coming in from Bayer Leverkusen will need time to settle into Serie A, while the Dane from Manchester United would have been a ready-to-go striker given his experience with Atalanta.”

Capello went on to explain that he was disappointed to learn that Milan turned to Boniface largely due to financial reasons.

“When I read that the reasons behind this choice would largely be due to financial reasons, I wonder: A club like Milan, which has brought in close to €200m from sales this window – Shouldn’t they have invested in the centre-forward? The one who will have to take care of scoring the goals for the Scudetto.

“Trying to bet on such an important position can be dangerous, especially because I’m convinced that Leao’s move to centre-forward will be short-lived. Allegri would lose the best of the Portuguese’s quality, who is devastating when he starts wide on the left.”

Rivers Utd Hold Remo Stars in NPFL Opener

The 2025–26 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season opened with a gripping contest in Abeokuta, where champions, Remo Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by last season’s runners-up Rivers United.

With their Ikenne home ground still under renovation, Remo Stars began their title defence at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

The match had the air of a heavyweight clash, with Rivers United historically dominant in this fixture, winning seven and drawing three of the last 11 league meetings.

It was Rivers United, led by Super Eagles legend Finidi George, who struck first.

Barely three minutes in, winger Aniekeme Okon punished his former club with a smart headed finish from Timothy Zachariah’s deflected cross.

The effort etched his name into NPFL history as the scorer of the league’s first goal of the new season.

Remo Stars, however, responded swiftly through returning striker Victor Mbaoma.

Making his first NPFL appearance for the club in over six years, the two-cap Nigeria international levelled matters in the ninth minute with a clinical strike — his 52nd career NPFL goal and 16th for Remo Stars.

The champions nearly completed the turnaround when Michael Ibe’s curling free-kick rattled the crossbar on 20 minutes. But their momentum was checked by Mbaoma’s injury, forcing him off for summer signing Adama Goita of Mali.

Samuel Anakwe twice came close to giving Remo Stars the lead before the break, only to be denied by the crossbar and a sharp save from Rivers goalkeeper Victor Sochima.

The second half maintained its intensity without further goals. Goita was denied by a last-ditch block after a clever interchange with Adedayo Olamilekan, while Anakwe continued to threaten, flashing a shot wide and later creating a chance for Alex Oyowah that deflected behind.

Rivers United finished the match with 10 men after defender Temple Emekayi was dismissed in stoppage time for dangerous play, but Remo Stars could not make their numerical advantage count.

The draw extends Remo Stars’ remarkable unbeaten home record in the NPFL to 52 matches, stretching back to May 2022 when they lost 3-1 to Kano Pillars.

It was a spirited start to the season, though both sides will feel they left points behind.