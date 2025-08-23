Bishop Kukah Leads Catholic Diocese of Sokoto in Donating Wheel Chairs to UDUTH

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

In a remarkable display of kindness and compassion, the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, led by Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, has donated wheelchairs to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) Sokoto.

The bishop, accompanied by a delegation consisting of Rev. Fr. Jude Okpanachi, Dean of Sokoto Diocese; Sr. Ann, OP, Director of Holy Family Mother and Child Hospital; Rev. Fr. Matthew Megwa; Mr. William Dalogate, Director of JDPC Sokoto Diocese; and staff from JDPC, was warmly received by the hospital management, led by the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Anas Ahmad Sabir.

Prof. Sabir expressed deep appreciation to the Diocese for this timely gesture, noting that UDUTH has benefited from the generosity of prominent Nigerians and organisations in the past, including Gen. TY Danjuma, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and several NGOs.

He emphasised that Bishop Kukah’s contribution stands out as a significant act of solidarity and compassion, reflecting the church’s commitment to human dignity and the common good.

The Chief Medical Director highlighted the hospital’s strides in healthcare delivery, including groundbreaking medical services such as renal transplant, open-heart surgery, and other advanced procedures. He said these efforts continue to position UDUTH as a leading medical institution in Nigeria.

“This donation by the Diocese of Sokoto is a testament to Bishop Kukah’s consistent advocacy and practical commitment to uplifting the poor, the sick, and the marginalised in society. The Catholic Diocese of Sokoto’s generosity will undoubtedly bring hope and relief to those in need, demonstrating the power of compassion and community spirit.

“The donation of wheelchairs to UDUTH, Sokoto, is a shining example of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto’s dedication to serving the community and promoting the values of empathy and kindness. As the diocese continues to spread love, kindness, and compassion throughout the community, their selfless acts serve as a reminder of the importance of giving back and making a difference in the lives of others,” Sabir stated