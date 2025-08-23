AAU VC Pledges Commitment to Academic Excellence, Innovation, Community Service

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Acting Vice Chancellor, Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Prof. Samuel Sunday Olowo, has disclosed the commitment of his administration to academic excellence, innovation and community service.

Professor Olowo stated this during an interface with journalists in the state.

He said that since his inception as the Acting Vice Chancellor, the institution has witnessed dramatic transformation in human capital development and other achievements.

According to him, “The Senate recently approved a policy to enhance the university’s efficiency and responsiveness in handling certificates and transcripts.

“Henceforth, all graduates will receive their certificates immediately after graduation.

“For the first time in its history, the university has resolved the issue of missing results, effective from 2023/2024 session. Students could access their results in all registered courses before registering for the new session.”

Continuing, he said: “The administration successfully facilitated the lifting of the TETFund ban previously placed on AAU, Ekpoma; while significant strides have been made in resolving inherited challenges in the College of Medicine.

“The university recently secured the approval of the Nursing Council to commence admissions into the Nursing Science programme with a quota of 120 students in 2024/2025 session.

“The university has partnered the state government and NELFUND to provide student loans to indigent students where over 20 indigent students of AAU got scholarships from Opay digital services to support their education. Also, scholarship was facilitated to three indigent students of AAU through Esan Association in Diaspora.

“This administration introduced the IMPACT 7 Initiative. This is a transformative ICT initiative designed to drive digital innovation across AAU.”

Olowo further revealed that under his stewardship, the university has reinstated its politically sacked staff by the defunct Special Intervention Team (SIT) .

According to him, “All staff members who were removed from AAU’s payroll due to the controversial biometric exercise conducted by the SIT have been reinstated.”

He highlighted the institution’s other achievements recorded thus far under his leadership to include; unprecedented peace and institutional stability: increase in AAU subvention by the state government; national recognition for excellence.

Others are government intervention in infrastructure; synergy with security agencies; promotion of aggressive sports development among staff and students; sustained inaugural lecture series; boost in research and capacity development; hosting of academic conferences, complete resolution of jamb-related challenges for AAU graduates.

On why the presence of heavy security personnel around the university, the Acting Vice Chancellor said that the management of the school decided to further strengthen its security apparatus following the recent killing of a non-student in a bush close to the school.

He, however, attributed the university’s achievements under his watch to intervention and support of the state Governor, Monday Okpebholo, Chief Dan Orbih and the management of the school.

“I will continue to put in my best to cooperate with Governor Monday Okpebholo and support his vision in rebuilding and repositioning the university towards progress, growth and development, with the ultimate goal of making Ambrose Alli University a world class University,” Olowo assured.