Victor Boniface is Seventh Nigerian to Switch to Milan

Nigerian international, Victor Boniface, has completed a one-year loan move to AC Milan from Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Top Transfer Expert, Fabrizio Romano, Boniface had a routine medical yesterday to complete the move from Bundesliga to the Italian Serie A.

Fabrizio stated in his social media post yesterday that the deal will be an initial loan and Milan will pay Leverkusen a loan fee of five million euros.

“There is an option for the Italian club to sign the 24-year-old striker on a permanent basis for 24 million euros, but this is not mandatory.

“A permanent deal will be until 2030.”

The 24-year-old striker becomes the seventh Nigerianto wear Milan’s famous red and black shirt, following in the footsteps of Aliyu Datti, Taribo West, Kingsley Umunegbu, Nnamdi Oduamadi, Taye Taiwo, and most recently, Samuel Chukwueze.

Boniface will hope to emulate Chukwueze, who currently holds the record as Milan’s top-scoring Nigerian with eight goals.

Negotiations moved quickly after Boniface’s representative, Atta Aneke, travelled to Milan to finalise personal terms.

Boniface came close to switching to Saudi’s Al Nassr last January before the deal fell through in the last minute.