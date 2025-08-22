Tinubu Names Rotimi Pedro NTA DG, Appoints New Members into Management Team,

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Tinubu has sacked the management of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) headed by Salihu Dembos, whose appointment was renewed in October 2023 and approved its reconstitution with a new leadership to be headed by Rotimi Pedro as the Director General.

The Director, Information & Public Relations Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen confirmed the appointment in a statement on Friday.

Pedro, who hails from Lagos State, is an entertainment and Intellectual Property lawyer, who founded Optima Sports Management International, first incorporated in the UK and subsequently in Nigeria which he directly managed for over 10 years before assuming the Group Managing Director/CEO position in Optima Media Group Limited.

The other members of the Management Team for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) were: Karimah Bello(North-West)– Executive Director, Marketing; Stella Din (North-Central) – Executive Director, News; and Sophia Essahmed (North-East)– Managing Director, NTA Enterprises Limited.

The new appointees, according to the statement, were tasked by President Tinubu to work as a team in repositioning and revitalizing the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) by infusing innovations into the agency for effective service delivery.