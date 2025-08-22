  • Friday, 22nd August, 2025

Tinubu Departs Japan For Brasilia, Brazil

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

.To stop over in Los Angeles, US

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola  Tinubu on Thursday departed Yokohama, Japan, for the ultra-long-haul flight to  Brazil, where he will begin a state visit on August 24.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release disclosed that the President will have a stopover in Los Angeles before continuing his journey to Brasilia, the capital of Brazil.

President Tinubu had on Friday, August 15, 2025, began his two-nation visit when he departed the nation’s capital, Abuja. 

He and his entourage had a stopover in Dubai, UAE and arrived in Yokohama early in the morning on August 18.

After attending the opening ceremony and plenary of the ninth Tokyo   International Conference for African Development on August 20, President Tinubu held some biltaeral meetings, culminating in the meeting with diaspora Nigerians on Thurday  night.

