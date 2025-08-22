  • Friday, 22nd August, 2025

Presidency Mocks Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai, Lawal, As Nation’s External Reserves Peak At $41bn

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency on Thursday mocked opposition coalition leaders including former Vice President and presidential candidate in the 2023 Presidential election on the Platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; his counterpart in Labour Party (LP)and former Anambra stage governor, Mr Peter Obi; erstwhile governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-rufai and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal as the nation’s external reserves hit the $41 billion threshold.

The four are arrowheads of the new political coalition platform, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) seeking to displace the ruling All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming 2027 general polls.

The ADC had in recent past critique the President Bola Tinubu-led government at the centre for its reforms which it claimed has yet to make any impact on the nation’s economy.

In his reaction, presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on his Facebook account wrote: “The latest milestone was reached without our country having a massive inflow from oil sales. Indeed, oil prices are sliding southwards.

“It’s all about the prudent management of the economy by President Bola Tinubu. I can bet that Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai and Babachir Lawal would never acknowledge this remarkable success. They are more interested in their doomed campaign to overthrow Bola Tinubu.

“This obsession has blinded them from recognising the progress being delivered by President Bola Tinubu’s government on multiple fronts.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.