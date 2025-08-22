Presidency Mocks Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai, Lawal, As Nation’s External Reserves Peak At $41bn

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





The Presidency on Thursday mocked opposition coalition leaders including former Vice President and presidential candidate in the 2023 Presidential election on the Platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; his counterpart in Labour Party (LP)and former Anambra stage governor, Mr Peter Obi; erstwhile governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-rufai and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal as the nation’s external reserves hit the $41 billion threshold.

The four are arrowheads of the new political coalition platform, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) seeking to displace the ruling All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming 2027 general polls.

The ADC had in recent past critique the President Bola Tinubu-led government at the centre for its reforms which it claimed has yet to make any impact on the nation’s economy.

In his reaction, presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on his Facebook account wrote: “The latest milestone was reached without our country having a massive inflow from oil sales. Indeed, oil prices are sliding southwards.

“It’s all about the prudent management of the economy by President Bola Tinubu. I can bet that Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai and Babachir Lawal would never acknowledge this remarkable success. They are more interested in their doomed campaign to overthrow Bola Tinubu.

“This obsession has blinded them from recognising the progress being delivered by President Bola Tinubu’s government on multiple fronts.”