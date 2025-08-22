Ododo Thanks Tinubu, Other Well-wishers for Their Condolences over Father’s Death

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





The Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has thanked President Bola Tinubu and other well-wishers, who sent their condolences following the passing of his father, Pa Momohsani Ododo.

Dignitaries from far and near, however, gathered in Opogoro community at the third day Fidau prayer for the deceased.

Pa Ododo, who died at age of 83 at a Abuja Hospital, was buried on Tuesday at his country home Opogoro in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Ododo thanked Tinubu for his concern and support he often rendered to the state, assuring that the people would reciprocate the gesture at the appropriate time.

“I used this occasion to extend my warmest greeting to President Tinubu for his concern and support to Kogi State. He has been leading from the front. We will continue to give him our support to enable him succeed” he said.

Ododo, also admonished the people of the state to embrace unity and support his administration to enable the state achieve the desired development.

He emphasised unity and support of the people towards government, stating that Ebiraland land and indeed Kogi State could only develop when the people sacrifice to foster unity among themselves in the interest of the state.

Former governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, called on Kogi people to be patient with Ododo to enable him take the state to another level of development.

He assured them that Ododo’s administration would perform and outshine his performance, noting that the governor’s efforts across the three senatorial districts were practical for people to see.

In his remarks, the immediate past national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, described Ododo as a leader whose quest was to deliver the dividend of democracy to his people.